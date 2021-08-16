Death toll from 7.2-magnitude quake in Haiti has increased to 1,297

By IANS
Port-au-Prince:  The death toll from the massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on the weekend has increased to 1,297, the country’s civil protection agency announced.

A breakdown of the fatalities in terms of departments shows that 1,054 people were killed in Sud, 122 in Nippes, 119 in Grand’Anse, and two in Nord-Ouest, the Haitian Civil Protection Service said in a tweet on Sunday.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Sunday that it was necessary to “work together” in the face of the “extremely serious situation” following the earthquake, which has also left some 5,700 injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

“As soon as I landed, I met victims of the earthquake. Doctors, rescuers, and paramedics are arriving to provide assistance from the Cayes airport.

“A harsh and sad reality that we must face with courage,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

He noted that various teams are on the ground to “provide help and assistance to victims” and called for a speedy action to respond to the crisis.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday struck the southwestern part of Haiti, with the epicentre about 150 km from the capital of Port-au-Prince.

