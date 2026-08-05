Deadly Russian Attack on Kyiv Region Leaves 14 Dead, 22 Injured

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Kyiv: At least 14 civilians were killed and 22 others injured after Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s Kyiv region overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday, as emergency teams continued operations to clear the aftermath of the attack.

Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Timur Tkachenko, in a statement on Telegram, said the attack was among the most tragic strikes witnessed in the region and claimed the lives of civilians.

“Unfortunately, the Russian strike claimed the lives of 14 civilians,” Tkachenko said.

He said the highest number of casualties was reported in the Brovary district, where nine people were killed, while four civilians died in the Bucha district and another person was killed in the Fastiv district.

“We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased,” Tkachenko said.

According to updated information from the regional administration, 22 residents were injured in the attack.

Twelve people were wounded in the Brovary district, three in the Fastiv district and seven in the Bucha district, with all injured receiving medical assistance.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said rescue teams were working at multiple locations following the overnight strikes.

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“14 people killed and 22 injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv region. The elimination of the consequences of the attack is ongoing. Information is being updated,” the SES said in a separate statement on Telegram.

The emergency agency said its units were operating at four locations in the Brovary district, two locations in the Bucha district and one location in the Fastiv district.

Large fires broke out at warehouse facilities in Brovary city and the villages of Velyka Dymerka, Kvitneve and Peremoha in the Brovary district, according to the SES.

In the Fastiv district, rescuers extinguished a vehicle fire at the premises of an enterprise, while in the Bucha district, operations were underway to contain a warehouse fire in the village of Chayky. Another fire at a logistics facility in Sofiivska Borshchahivka was also brought under control.

The SES warned that the air alert remained active in the region and rescue personnel were working under heightened risks due to the possibility of further strikes.

“Russia has once again brought death and destruction to our land, taking the lives of civilians. For each such crime, fair responsibility will certainly come,” Tkachenko said.

(ANI)