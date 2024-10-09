Davis Baker, Demis Hassabis and John M Jumper wins Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024

By Abhilasha

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize 2024 in Chemistry was awarded to David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John M Jumper for the use of artificial intelligence to predict the structure of proteins.

The prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).

Baker works at the University of Washington in Seattle, while Hassabis and Jumper both work at Google Deepmind in London. Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences that decides on the winner, announced the prize.

In 2003, Baker designed a new protein and since then, his research group has produced one imaginative protein creation after another, including proteins that can be used as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, nanomaterials and tiny sensors, the Nobel committee said. Hassabis and Jumper created an artificial intelligence model that has been able to predict the structure of virtually all the 200 million proteins that researchers have identified.

(Input from agencies)

