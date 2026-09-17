Dalai Lama extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, lauds India’s contribution to global peace

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Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama on Thursday extended his warm greetings and prayers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, wishing him continued good health.

In a message shared on his official website, the Dalai Lama congratulated Prime Minister Modi and said India’s emergence as a “confident and strong nation” contributes significantly to global peace, stability and development.

“May I congratulate you on India’s emergence as a confident and strong nation,” the Dalai Lama wrote.

“This great country’s success also contributes significantly to global peace, stability and development,” he added.

The Tibetan spiritual leader described himself as a “proud messenger of India”, saying the country presents to the world an example of “Ahimsa and Karuna” — peace and harmony born from India’s ancient wisdom.

“I consider myself a proud messenger of India, which presents to the world an example of Ahimsa and Karuna — peace and harmony born from India’s ancient wisdom,” he said.

The Dalai Lama also expressed his deep gratitude to the Government and people of India for the hospitality extended to him and fellow Tibetans for more than 67 years.

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“Once again, I would like to extend my deep gratitude to the Government and people of India for the warm and generous hospitality shown to me and my fellow Tibetans for well over 67 years now,” he wrote.

He concluded the message by offering prayers and good wishes to Prime Minister Modi once again.

Earlier on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi, referring to his 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. On May 26, 2014, he took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives.

(Source: ANI)