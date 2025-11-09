Dagestan Helicopter Crash: 5 killed as chopper breaks into two, crashes

Advertisement

New-Delhi: In a tragic incident, five people lost their lives after a Ka-226 chopper went out of control and plunged onto a guest house under construction near the Caspian Sea coast in Dagestan, Russia.

The incident took place close to the coastal area where the helicopter, reportedly attempting to land, struck a rock formation near the village of Achi-Su in Russia’s Republic of Dagestan.

The deceased has been identified four employees of the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant (KEMZ), a Russian defense manufacturer that produces aviation systems and equipment, reportedly died in the accident including the deputy general director for construction and transport support. The helicopter’s flight mechanic also lost his life, while two others sustained injuries.

In the video, that is going viral on social media, can be seen that the pilot attempting to gain control of the damaged aircraft after its tail was visibly broken. At one point, the pilot manages to lift the helicopter over shallow waters, then descends before pulling up again and flying over the sea despite the severe damage.

The pilot made desperate efforts to steer it towards the sea for an emergency landing, but the aircraft instead fell onto the construction site, bursting into flames.

On being informed, the rescue teams rushed to the site, recovering bodies and assisting the injured. Authorities in Russia have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the accident, though initial reports suggest a possible technical malfunction or pilot error.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, has labeled the incident a “disaster” and launched an official inquiry.

The Ka-226, a light twin-engine helicopter, is widely used in Russia for transport and utility purposes, capable of carrying up to seven passengers.

