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Limassol: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined European Foreign Ministers at the informal Gymnich meeting and held discussions on opportunities and collaborations with the European Union. In this context, Jaishankar discusses opportunities for further engagement during the event.

In a post on X, he noted that the leaders also discussed common interests in an emerging multipolar world, and on that platform, Jaishankar discusses opportunities available in the new global order.

He said, “Great to be in Limassol to join the informal #Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers. Our partnership with the EU and the region continues to deepen across a wide range of domains. Discussed opportunities, practical collaborations, and our shared interests in the emerging multipolar order.” This statement further highlights how Jaishankar discusses opportunities with colleagues from the EU.

During his visit, he met the Foreign Ministers of France, Poland, Romania, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Estonia, and the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean. It was in these meetings that Jaishankar discusses opportunities for future cooperation with multiple European nations.

Jaishankar arrived in Cyprus to participate in the Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers- Gymnich at the invitation of EU HRVP Kaja Kallas and Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos. Notably, this visit is part of a broader agenda where Jaishankar discusses opportunities spanning regional and international topics.

The Gymnich meeting of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union by Cyprus is co-chaired by Dr Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, and Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Here as well, Jaishankar discusses opportunities with diverse European leadership.

During the meeting, Ministers will discuss current and regional issues. Among these, Jaishankar discusses opportunities for further multilateral cooperation.

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Earlier on Wednesday, he met European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas and held discussions on bilateral ties, along with taking a stock of the situation in West Asia. In these interactions, Jaishankar discusses opportunities for collaboration between India and the EU.

Sharing the highlights from their interaction in a post on X, EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, noted that the interaction reflects the close ties between New Delhi and Brussels. This shows how Jaishankar discusses opportunities and mutual interests with representatives from Europe.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

In a post on X, Jaishankar shared that he exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict with the Ukrainian counterpart and discussed bilateral cooperation. As expected, Jaishankar discusses opportunities for diplomatic engagement during these talks.

“A useful meeting with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict. Also discussed our bilateral cooperation,” he said. In these exchanges, Jaishankar discusses opportunities to enhance relations between the nations.

He also met with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed the West Asia conflict. This meeting provided yet another scenario where Jaishankar discusses opportunities for strategic dialogue.

“A good meeting with FM Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Appreciate his assessments and insights on the evolving situation in West Asia/Middle East,” he said. Through such conversations, Jaishankar discusses opportunities to improve regional understanding.

(ANI)

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