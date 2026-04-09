Cyclone Maila: Storm likely to hit parts of Australia’s Queensland

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New-Delhi: A powerful severe tropical cyclone Maila has intensified into a category four storm and is moving gradually westward across the Solomon Sea, positioned between Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

According to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, the cyclone is expected to hit parts of Australia’s far northern Queensland early next week.

While the cyclone was over the Solomon Sea for the last few weeks, it has begun to move towards the west in the last couple of hours. It is moving with sustained winds near the centre of around 165 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 230 kilometres per hour.

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The cyclone is likely to impact communities around the Solomon Islands and the far south parts of Papua New Guinea. Over the weekend, it is forecast to impact the southeastern parts of Papua New Guinea and then move into the Coral Sea.

Maila is the seventh storm to reach severe tropical cyclone strength, above category three, this Australian cyclone season, The Guardian reported.