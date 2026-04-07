“Crushing the terrorist regime”: Netanyahu confirms strikes on Iran’s bridges and railways to dismantle IRGC

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Tel Aviv: In a significant escalation of regional hostilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are intensifying their military operations against Iranian strategic assets.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Netanyahu declared that the Israeli military is “crushing the terrorist regime in Iran”, adding that the offensive is being conducted “with even greater vigour, and increasing force.”

“I tell you constantly that we are crushing the terrorist regime in Iran. But we are doing so with even greater vigor and with increasing force. Yesterday, our pilots destroyed transport planes and dozens of helicopters at an Iranian Air Force base. Today, they attacked the train tracks and bridges used by the Revolutionary Guards. They use these to transport raw materials for weapons, the weapons themselves, and the operatives who attack us, the United States, and the countries of the region, the same operatives who also oppress the Iranian people,” he said

“And this is the central point: These actions, which I approved together with the Minister of Defense, are not intended to attack the Iranian people. On the contrary, they are intended to weaken and crush the terrorist regime that has oppressed them for 47 years. This is no longer the same Iran, nor is it the same Israel. We are changing the balance of power from one end to the other,” he added.

Reinforcing these claims of strategic degradation, the Israeli Defence Forces have released new footage showcasing the targeting of Iran’s air defence systems. This dramatic release, featuring missile-borne cameras, captures the final moments before impact on military infrastructure, reflecting a concerted effort to dismantle Tehran’s layered air defence architecture.

In a social media post on X accompanying the footage, the IDF asserted, “Special Footage from Missile’s View, How the Air Force Targets the Terrorist Iranian Regime’s Air Defence Systems. In precise attacks guided by the intelligence branch of the Air Force, more than 130 air defence systems of the terrorist Iranian regime were destroyed.”

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These operations are being supported by broader international coordination, as Israeli and US military briefings have underscored a shared objective to neutralise Iranian missile and radar facilities. To this end, the United States Central Command recently shared video materials showing targets being engaged during combined strikes, highlighting the systematic dismantling of these facilities as a core component of the ongoing campaign.

The physical consequences of this campaign have already begun to manifest across the country. Electricity supply was disrupted on Tuesday in parts of Karaj, Iran, after projectiles from a strike hit transmission lines, according to Al Arabiya, citing Nournews, a media outlet close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Simultaneously, the offensive against transport links reached central Iran, where a bridge on a key rail link was targeted. According to Al Jazeera, citing Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the attack struck the Yahya Abad railway bridge located in the city of Kashan, marking a further expansion of hostilities.

The human cost of the strike on the transport network was confirmed by local authorities in Isfahan province. Reports indicated that the Deputy Governor of Isfahan stated the “strike killed two people”, as emergency teams were deployed to the site of the wreckage.

This kinetic action followed a specific advisory issued by the Israeli defence forces earlier in the day. The Israeli military had released a warning directed at Iranian citizens, advising them “against using trains for their ‘safety’ until 9 pm local time (17:30 GMT).” The targeted disruption of the transport network underscores a period of heightened regional tensions that has now extended into both the energy and logistical sectors.

(Source: ANI)