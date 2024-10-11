Crown of goddess Kali, gifted by PM Modi, stolen from Bangladesh temple

Dhaka: A crown of goddess Kali has been stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira’s Shyamnagar of Bangladesh.

According to the information released, the crown was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the temple during his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

The theft took place on Thursday between 2.00 pm and 2.30 pm, after Temple Priest Dilip Mukherjee left following the day’s worship. The cleaning staff later found that the crown was missing from the deity’s head, as reported by The Daily Star.

The stolen crown was made of silver and gold-plated, it holds significant cultural and religious importance.

Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple a famous Hindu temple dedicated to the Goddess Kali, the temple is located in Ishwaripur–a village in Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira.

It is believed that Jeshoreshwari Kali Shaktipeeth in Satkhira is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition, spread across different locations in India and neighboring countries.