Crazy! Man Climbs On Plane Wing As It Is About To Take Off; Videos Go Viral

In a shocking incident, a man climbed onto the wing of a passenger plane minutes before its taking off at McCarran International airport in Las Vegas on Saturday. Two video clips of the incident have now gone viral on different social media platforms.

In one of the video clips, shared by a Twitter user ErinInWA, the man is seen walking on the wing of Alaska Airlines passenger plane as it was about to take-off.

In another clip, the man is seen removing his shoes before climbing on the winglet of the plane. He even does not care the police and airport authorities who approached him. However, he lost his balance, slid down the winglet, and fell to the tarmac below following which he was arrested.

Sources said that the flight was scheduled to depart at 12:30 pm but it took off at 4.48 pm due to the incident.