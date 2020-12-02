covid death toll usa
Representative Image

Covid Death Toll In USA Reaches 2,70,003; Johns Hopkins University

By WCE 2

Washington: US Covid-19 deaths have surpassed 270,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national caseload topping 13.6 million, the death toll across the US rose to 270,003, according to the CSSE data, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York State reported 34,618 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. Texas recorded the second most deaths, standing at 21,946. The states of California, Florida and New Jersey all confirmed more than 17,000 deaths, the tally showed.

States with more than 10,000 fatalities also include Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

The US remains the nation hit the worst by the pandemic, with the world’s highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 18 per cent of global deaths.

(IANS)

