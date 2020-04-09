Pic Credits IANS

COVID-19 situation can worsen in coming days: Imran

By IANS
63

Islamabad, April 9 (IANS) Urging people to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the situation in the country due to the pandemic could worsen in the days to come, it was reported on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Khan said: “It is a misconception that this pandemic is sprea­ding slowly in the country as the number of our deaths has been low so far and it will not spread rapidly; it will become worse in the days to come.”

“If we don’t take preventive measures, the deadly disease will rise in the country like it did in Europe and will create a lot of trouble for us,” the Prime Minister said, adding that people had to adopt social distancing by themselves as lockdown was not a solution and the government and police could not keep people in their homes by force.

He warned that if people did not do self-social distancing, the deadly virus would spread at a faster rate and put burden on the healthcare system.

Related News

US records highest COVID-19 deaths globally, 2,000 deaths in…

Wuhan sees 620,000 public transport users after lockdown…

Not just India, Tablighi Jammat a super spreader of virus in…

UN Secretary-General urges support for WHO after…

“Pakis­tan cannot afford a complete lockdown, which was imposed in China or Euro­pean countries, and I ask people to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.”

As of Thursday, the confirmed number of cases in the country increased to 4,409 with 64 deaths.

Punjab province is the worst affected with 2,166 cases, while Sindh has the second highest at 1,128.

IANS

You might also like
World

US records highest COVID-19 deaths globally, 2,000 deaths in a single day

World

Wuhan sees 620,000 public transport users after lockdown lifted

World

Not just India, Tablighi Jammat a super spreader of virus in Pakistan too

World

UN Secretary-General urges support for WHO after Trump’s threat

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.