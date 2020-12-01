Washington: Hospitalisation of coronavirus infected patients in the US have reached an all-time high as the country is witnessing an ongoing resurgence of new confirmed cases, according to the the Covid Tracking Project.

In its latest update on Monday, the project said that the all time high hospitalisation figure of 93,238 was reached on Sunday, surpassing the previous day’s record of 91,635, reports Xinhua news agency.

In recent months, Covid-19 hospitalizations have gone up on a daily basis across the country, currently the worst-hit in the world.

Hospitals and healthcare workers are overwhelmed by the unabated resurgence.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 152,608 new cases nationwide on Sunday, the 22nd consecutive day that the daily case count had surpassed 100,000.

The CDC predicted that the number of newly reported Covid-19 deaths will likely increase over the next four weeks, with 10,600 to 21,400 new deaths likely to be reported in the week ending December 19.

The CDC’s national ensemble predicted that a total of 294,000 to 321,000 Covid-19 deaths will be reported by December 19.

On Tuesday, the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering revealed that the country’s overall caseload and death toll stood at 13,536,216 and 267,987, respectively.

The two tallies are the highest in the world.