COVID-19 Global cases
Image Credit: IANS

COVID-19 Global update: Total tally tops 14.6mn, death toll crosses 609,000

By KalingaTV Bureau

Washington: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 14.6 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 609,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,655,405, while the fatalities rose to 609,198, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,825,153 and 140,957, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,118,646 infections and 80,120 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,118,206), and is followed by Russia (776,212), South Africa (373,628), Peru (353,590), Mexico (349,396), Chile (330,930), the UK (296,944), Iran (276,202), Pakistan (265,083), Spain (264,836), Saudi Arabia (253,349), Italy (244,624), Turkey (220,572), France (214,023), Bangladesh (207,453), Colombia (204,005), Germany (203,325), Argentina (130,774), Canada (112,936) and Qatar (107,037), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,397), Mexico (39,485), Italy (35,058), France (30,180), Spain (28,422), India (27,497), Iran (14,405), Peru (13,187) and Russia (12,408).

(Inputs frpom IANS)

