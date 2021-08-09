Covid-19 Delta Variant Aggravates Situation In These 5 States, Sparks A Concern For Authorities

Coronavirus or Covid-19 is rapidly mutating and there have been increased cases of Delta variant throughout the world. One of the worse affected countries in the World is USA. The Delta strain of Covid-19 has caused a wrath on five different states of the country which include Alabama, Louisiana, Wyoming, Idaho, and Mississippi.

These five states where the cases of Covid-19 Delta strain is rapidly increasing have the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

According to the data released by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the lowest vaccinated State in US is Mississippi at 40.8%. This means that the vaccinated population has been administered with at least a single dose of Covid vaccine .

The other states which have the lowest rates in the country are Alabama at 44.7%, Louisiana at 44.1%, Wyoming at 42.3% and Idaho at 41.6%.

In order to keep a check on the transmission of Covid-19 Delta variant, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention had asked people to wear masks at home/ indoor spaces.

According to worldometer, United States has registered 36,543,338 cases of Covid-19 till date. The death cases in the country stands at 633, 116 while the recovered cases stand at 29,859,062.