COVID-19 death toll in US tops 3,000, total case 163,000

Washington: The death toll from COVID-19 in the US has topped 3,000, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

As of 9.30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday (0130 GMT on Tuesday), the United States has reported more than 163,000 confirmed cases, with 3,008 deaths, an interactive map from the CSSE showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Across the country, New York State has both the most cases and the most deaths, with over 67,000 and 1,200 respectively, according to the update.

Globally, more than 784,000 infections have been reported, with 37,638 deaths, while more than 165,000 people have recovered from the disease.

