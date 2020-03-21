Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Pic Credit : Outlook)

COVID-19 crisis: Imran Khan Orders to Open the Border with Afghanistan

By IANS
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the opening of the country’s border with Afghanistan at Chaman despite the global coronavirus pandemic to support Afghan “brothers and sisters”.

“Despite the global pandemic of COVID-19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers & sisters,” The Express Tribune quoted Khan as saying in a tweet on Friday.

He added that he had given instructions to open the border between Chaman and Spin Boldak, in Kandahar. He also told authorities to “let trucks cross over into Afghanistan”.

“In a time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan,” he said.

As of Friday, Pakistan had tested 3,410 suspected coronavirus cases with 461 positive cases and at least three deaths.

Afghanistan has reported 24 cases with no deaths.

