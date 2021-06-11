Covid-19: Chinese mainland records 9 new locally transmitted cases

By IANS
covid cases in china
Pic Credits: Food Navigator

Beijing: The Chinese mainland reported nine new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Related News

Beijing reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, on alert

Wuhan conducts over 1mn nucleic acid tests

The same day also saw 13 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Fujian, two in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, two in Sichuan and one each in Beijing, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Yunnan, Xinhua reported.

Nine new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission.

You might also like
World

Military aircraft crashes in Myanmar, 12 Dead

World

Canada plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions in stages starting from July 2021

World

11 military personnel killed in Israeli strikes in Syria

World

Lockdown to be lifted in Australia’s 2nd largest city, Melbourne on Friday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.