covid-19 global cases
Image Credits: IANS

Covid-19 Cases Top 68 Million Globally: Johns Hopkins

By IANS

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 68 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.55 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 68,177,887 and 1,556,062, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 15,163,278 and 286,232, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,703,770, while the country’s death toll soared to 140,958.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,674,999), Russia (2,492,713), France (2,363,196), Italy (1,757,394), the UK (1,754,881), Spain (1,702,328), Argentina (1,469,919), Colombia (1,384,610), Germany (1,218,561), Mexico (1,193,255), Poland (1,076,180) and Iran (1,062,397), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 178,159.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (110,874), the UK (62,130), Italy (61,240), France (56,453), Iran (50,917), Spain (46,646), Russia (43,674), Argentina (40,009), Colombia (38,158), Peru (36,274), South Africa (22,432) and Poland (20,592).

(IANS)

You might also like
World

Biden Introduces ‘Renowned Physician’ Vivek Murthy

World

90-Yr-Old UK Woman 1st In World To Receive Pfizer Covid Vaccine

World

29 Kiled In Flash Floods And Landslides In Thailand

World

South Korea To Secure Covid-19 Vaccines For 44 million People

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.