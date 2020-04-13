COVID-19 cases in US
(Photo by Lee Sang-ho/Xinhua/IANS)

COVID-19 cases in US top 550,000, Death tally at 21,733

By IANS
New York: The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 550,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 550,016 with 21,733 deaths as of 5.30 p.m. (2130 GMT), according to the CSSE, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The state of New York recorded 189,020 cases, the most in the country, with a death toll of 9,385. New Jersey reported 61,850 cases and 2,350 fatalities. Michigan, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, Illinois and Louisiana have each reported over 20,000 cases, according to the tally.

