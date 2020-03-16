Covid-19 cases in UK go above 1,500, toll now 36

London: The UK on Monday said it has recorded 171 more positive cases of the coronavirus.

With this, the total number of people in the UK to test positive for the virus has risen to 1,543, as against 1,372 cases on Sunday, the latest Department of Health figures showed, according to the BBC. A second MP revealed they had tested positive for coronavirus.

The first death in Wales was also recorded on Monday, taking the national toll to 36. Of them, 14 deaths were confirmed on Sunday.

Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton said the 68-year-old patient had underlying health concerns.

Some 44,105 people have now been tested across the country, with 42,562 negative results. The UK says it will publish more figures on coronavirus cases later.

The UK is advising anyone with a “new, continuous” cough or high temperature to self-isolate for seven days. Many possible cases are not being tested, especially those self-isolating themselves after displaying mild symptoms.

The National Health Service is to stop non-urgent surgery, in an attempt to free up medics.

The government said that priority in testing will be accorded to all patients in critical care for pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) or flu like illness, all other patients requiring admission to hospital for pneumonia, ARDS or flu like illness, and where an outbreak has occurred in a residential or care setting, for example long-term care facility or prisons.