Covid-19 cases in the World crosses 176.5 million, death toll crosses 3.81 million

By IANS
Image Credit: IANS

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 176.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.81 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 176,559,700 and 3,819,109, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,485,557 and 600,265, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,570,881 cases.

Related News

Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 170.1Mn, With 3.53Mn Deaths

Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 163.9Mn, With 3.39 Mn Deaths

Also read: Israel Conducts Air Strikes Against Hamas In The Gaza Strip

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,533,221), France (5,806,255), Turkey (5,342,028), Russia (5,176,051), the UK (4,596,987), Italy (4,247,032), Argentina (4,172,742), Colombia (3,802,052), Spain (3,745,199), Germany (3,725,383) and Iran (3,049,648), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 490,696 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (377,031), Mexico (230,187), the UK (128,181), Italy ( 127,101), Russia (125,055) and France (110,692).

You might also like
World

Israel conducts air strikes against Hamas in the Gaza Strip

World

Scientists identify link between Covid-19 and life-threatening blood clots

World

Israel drops compulsion of indoor mask requirement

World

Covid-19 Global cases cross 176 Million, death-toll crosses 3.8 Million

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.