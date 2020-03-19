Coronavirus
Pic Credit : CNBC TV 18

COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka rises to 51

By IANS
0 20

Colombo: With eight more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases in Sri Lanka has risen to 51, Sri Lankan Health Ministry said.

All those confirmed with COVID-19 are receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) on the outskirts of Colombo, while another hospital is being equipped in Welikanda in the north central province in case more cases may be found in the coming days, Xinhua reported.

Related News

China to expel US journalists from major media outlets

People With Blood Group ‘A’ are More Vulnerable…

COVID-19 toll surges to 3,237 in China

Spain sees sudden surge in Covid-19 deaths, toll nears 500

In order to curb the spread of the virus, Sri Lankan Police earlier on Wednesday imposed a curfew in the Puttalam district in the north western province and Negombo in the west coast.

Sri Lanka on Monday declared a four-day public holiday which ends on Thursday to contain the spread of the epidemic.

You might also like
World

China to expel US journalists from major media outlets

Nation

People With Blood Group ‘A’ are More Vulnerable To Coronavirus, reveals…

World

COVID-19 toll surges to 3,237 in China

World

Spain sees sudden surge in Covid-19 deaths, toll nears 500

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.