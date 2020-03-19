Colombo: With eight more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases in Sri Lanka has risen to 51, Sri Lankan Health Ministry said.

All those confirmed with COVID-19 are receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) on the outskirts of Colombo, while another hospital is being equipped in Welikanda in the north central province in case more cases may be found in the coming days, Xinhua reported.

In order to curb the spread of the virus, Sri Lankan Police earlier on Wednesday imposed a curfew in the Puttalam district in the north western province and Negombo in the west coast.

Sri Lanka on Monday declared a four-day public holiday which ends on Thursday to contain the spread of the epidemic.