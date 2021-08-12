COVID-19 cases hit 7-month high in China, Delta variant swarms in

Beijing: China is witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 under the impact of the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

This is the most widespread domestic contagion since the virus outbreak in Wuhan since December 2019.

But now the cases are rising. On Tuesday, Chinese health authorities reported 143 new coronavirus infections, of which 108 of them are locally transmitted.

Most of the recent infections are reported from the eastern Yangzhou city.Further, cases have been detected in dozens of Chinese cities including the capital Beijing.

The rapid emergence of cases in Beijing after more than 175 days has raised a concern among the officials.

The city of about 4.6 million people has so far conducted five rounds of widespread testing, collected 1.6 million samples in an attempt to eradicate the spread of the pandemic.