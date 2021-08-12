COVID-19 cases hit 7-month high in China, Delta variant swarms in

By WCE 1
china covid cases
(AP Photo/Representative)

Beijing: China is witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 under the impact of the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

This is the most widespread domestic contagion since the virus outbreak in Wuhan since December 2019.

But now the cases are rising. On Tuesday, Chinese health authorities reported 143 new coronavirus infections, of which 108 of them are locally transmitted.

Related News

DGCI gives a nod to conduct study on mixing Covaxin,…

UK to move India from red to amber list on Sunday

Most of the recent infections are reported from the eastern Yangzhou city.Further, cases have been detected in dozens of Chinese cities including the capital Beijing.

The rapid emergence of cases in Beijing after more than 175 days has raised a concern among the officials.

The city of about 4.6 million people has so far conducted five rounds of widespread testing, collected 1.6 million samples in an attempt to eradicate the spread of the pandemic.

You might also like
State

Cuttack registers the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

State

Odisha sees slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 1107 positives

State

Odisha Govt orders resumption of routine surgery in health facilities

State

Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 869 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.