“Country expects us to get on with governing”: British PM Starmer rejects calls to resign

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London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has robustly rejected calls to step down following the Labour Party’s recent electoral setbacks, insisting that he remains focused on his mandate and that no formal mechanism to oust him has been activated. According to a post on X by Steven Swinford, Political Editor of The Times, a British daily based in London, the Prime Minister made his position clear during a high-stakes meeting with his Cabinet, signalling a determination to weather the internal storm. Starmer reportedly emphasised the procedural reality of the situation, stating, “The Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader, and that has not been triggered.”

The Prime Minister’s defiance comes amid growing pressure from within his own party following recent electoral setbacks. Addressing the impact of the ongoing leadership speculation, Starmer warned that “the past 48 hours have been destabilising for government and that has a real economic cost for our country and for families.”

While acknowledging the gravity of the loss in recent polls, the Prime Minister maintained that his focus remains on the responsibilities of office. Starmer asserted, “As I said yesterday, I take responsibility for these election results,s and I take responsibility for delivering the change we promised.”

Drawing a line under the internal debate, the Prime Minister urged his Cabinet to prioritise the business of the state over party infighting. “The country expects us to get on with governing. That is what I am doing and what we must do as a Cabinet,” Starmer remarked.

This internal resolve is being put to the ultimate test as the Prime Minister faces mounting political pressure from dozens of lawmakers within his own Labour Party. CNN reported that these MPs have called for his resignation following poor local election results, even as Starmer vowed to remain in office and warned that leadership instability would plunge Britain into “chaos”.

The backlash intensified after the Labour Party suffered significant losses in the recently finished council elections across England. According to CNN, the far-right Reform UK and the liberal Green Party marked major gains, while Labour dealt with setbacks in devolved elections in Scotland and Wales.

In a direct address to party members in London, Starmer accepted responsibility for the results but stood his ground. “What we witnessed with the last government was the chaos of constantly changing leaders, and it cost this country a huge amount,” Starmer said, adding that “a Labour government would never be forgiven for inflicting that on our country again,” as reported by CNN.

Despite this plea for unity, the report noted that internal dissent within the party has only grown more acute. More than 70 Labour Members of Parliament are now reportedly urging him to resign or announce a clear timeline for his departure.

The fractures in the party have already led to practical consequences in the halls of power. Several party members have stepped down from ministerial aide positions in protest, CNN reported.

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This wave of dissatisfaction comes despite Labour’s landslide victory in the 2024 UK General Election. Starmer has increasingly faced criticism over immigration policy, economic decisions, and what opponents describe as a lack of political vision and leadership charisma.

The scale of the local election setbacks, where Labour reportedly lost over 1,400 council seats and control of the Welsh parliament, has led some lawmakers to a grim conclusion. According to CNN, they believe Starmer may not be positioned to lead the party into the next general election scheduled for 2029.

The technical pathway to a leadership change is now a subject of intense scrutiny. Internal party mechanisms could allow challengers to force a contest if they secure the backing of at least 81 MPs, representing one-fifth of Labour’s parliamentary seats, CNN reported.

As Starmer continues to resist, the political vacuum is fuelling intense speculation about potential successors. Former UK deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, who previously resigned over a property tax issue, is viewed as a possible contender, though she has not formally declared a challenge.

In a statement cited by CNN, Rayner noted that Starmer must “meet the moment and set out the change our country needs.” Responding to this pressure, Starmer admitted, “Like every prime minister, I have learned a lot in the first two years in the job in terms of the policy changes that our country faces. Incremental changes won’t cut it.”

The report further noted that Starmer is attempting to signal a policy reset, including a push to improve relations with the European Union after years of Brexit tensions, though he provided limited detail on the proposed direction, CNN reported.

The situation has raised inevitable comparisons with past UK political recoveries, though analysts cited in the report noted that Starmer’s current challenges appear significantly more severe due to the unprecedented scale of internal party dissent.

(ANI)

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