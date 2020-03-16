coronavirus
Coronavirus : Global death toll rises to 6713; more than 70,000 people recovered

By KalingaTV Bureau
New Delhi: As many as 6,713 people from several countries across the world have died due to the coronavirus and the death toll is like to increase as the new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed worldwide.

So far, China recorded 3213 deaths while Italy lost 1,809 lives, Iran recorded 853 deaths, Spain reported 335, and France recorded 127.

The disease has been detected in at least 109 countries and territories, with Italy and Iran experiencing the most widespread outbreaks outside of China.

Importantly, more than 70,000 people have recovered from the infection since the outbreak kicked off in China in December, 2019.

