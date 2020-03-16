New Delhi: As many as 6,713 people from several countries across the world have died due to the coronavirus and the death toll is like to increase as the new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed worldwide.

So far, China recorded 3213 deaths while Italy lost 1,809 lives, Iran recorded 853 deaths, Spain reported 335, and France recorded 127.

Total Corona Deaths 6527. China 3213, Italy 1809, Iran 724, Spain 294, France 127, USA 69, S. Korea 75 pic.twitter.com/q8vLQX6oJa — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) March 16, 2020

The disease has been detected in at least 109 countries and territories, with Italy and Iran experiencing the most widespread outbreaks outside of China.

Importantly, more than 70,000 people have recovered from the infection since the outbreak kicked off in China in December, 2019.