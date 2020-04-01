Islamabad: The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan has increased to 23 after seven fatalities were reported in a day, while the number of confirmed cases jumped to 1,775, a media report said on Tuesday.

Of the 1,775 cases, Punjab province reported the highest at 651, followed by Sindh at 566, reports Dawn news.

While addressing a press conference here on Monday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf said: “Flight operations will be resumed gradually as we want to ensure that we would stop the transmission of virus. Similarly, domestic flights and trains will be resumed after analysing the situation.”

Yusuf said there were media reports that international flight operation would be resumed from April 5, but it was not correct.

Also speaking to the media, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Zafar Mirza said the rate of local transmission had increased to over 29 per cent, reported Dawn news.

“Overall 55 per cent cases have been reported in persons who had travelled to Iran, 16 per cent in those who travelled abroad, other than Iran, and 29 per cent cases were reported due to local transmission.”

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal said that supplies, sufficient for five weeks, had been provided to Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, who had tested positive for the virus last week, has fully recovered.