Islamabad: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan have increased to 454 after Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa announced an increase in their provincial tallies.

On Thursday, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan confirmed 60 fresh cases of the contagious disease in the province, pushing the total tally to 76. Later, the provincial Health Ministry increased the number to 81, reports The Express Tribune.

Due to the increase, the Balochistan government has imposed a ban on public transport and declared the health emergency across the province to contain the deadly epidemic.

Meanwhile, Punjab province has reported 78 cases, including 14 in Lahore.

Sindh is the worst-hit province with a total of 245 cases, including 93 in Karachi.

Pakistan has also reported two deaths, both in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The two patients died within hours of each other.