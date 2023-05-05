Coronation ceremony of King Charles III tomorrow

New Delhi: The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will take place tomorrow May 6 in England. The Coronation ceremony will be done in Westminster Abbey (church) by the Archbishop in front of the royals and guests. Along with him, Queen Consort Camilla will be honoured with a crown and special privileges.

In the beginning of the coronation ceremony King Charles and Queen Camilla will step out of Buckingham Palace for a procession to head to Westminster Abbey.

Rishi Sunak, the Britain’s Prime Minister and a practising Hindu will also make history by giving a reading from the Bible as the head of the UK government on this occasion.

This coronation ceremony is taking place after 70 years in Britain. That is because Queen Elizabeth the 2nd reigned for 7 decades.

Reportedly, there will be over 12,000 policemen and more than 10,000 soldiers on security duty in London on Saturday for this coronation.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to share stage with icons such as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Tom Cruise at King Charles’ Coronation Concert on May 7.

She has been invited to deliver an exclusive spoken word piece at the highly-anticipated King Charles III’s Coronation Concert where she will be introducing Steve Winwood and the exclusive Commonwealth virtual choir on May 7, at the Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.

On May 6, the Coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort will be held at Westminster Abbey, followed by a celebratory concert on May 7 at Windsor Castle.

The concert will feature global music icons and contemporary stars celebrating the historic occasion.