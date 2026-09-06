22 killed, several injured after fire breaks out in Congo’s wedding party

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New Delhi: A horrific incident took place in which 22 people lost their lives and several people sustained injuries after a fire accident took place in a wedding party in Kinshasa, the capital city of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Late Friday evening.

A building in which wedding celebration was going on caught fire late Friday night and continued early Saturday morning in Congo.

As per reports, the hallways of the building were narrow which made it difficult for the people to get out of the building after the fire spread.

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Following the incident, many victims were seen lying on the roadside when people reached out to them to give a hand for help.

The reason and the circumstances that led to the fire to break out is yet to be established.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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