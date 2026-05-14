“Confronting Beijing”: US Congress unanimously urges Trump to demand release of political prisoners in China

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Washington, DC : The US House of Representatives and Senate have approved resolutions urging President Donald Trump to directly confront Chinese President Xi Jinping over the detention of political and religious prisoners in China, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, the House passed Resolution 1259 unanimously in a 414-0 vote. The measure, introduced by Representative Chris Smith, accuses China of systematically suppressing freedom of speech and religion while arbitrarily imprisoning critics, activists, and faith leaders.

Smith stated that thousands of political and religious detainees remain in Chinese custody, including American citizens and relatives of US nationals. He described China’s human rights practices as deeply troubling and called on Trump to raise the issue during his ongoing diplomatic engagement with Xi.

The congressional resolution specifically names five detainees: Pastor Jin Mingri, Pastor Gao Quanfu, church leader Pang Yu, Hong Kong media entrepreneur Jimmy Lai, and Uyghur doctor Gulshan Abbas.

Gao Quanfu, founder of the Light of Zion Church, was detained last year on allegations linked to “superstitious activities.” His wife, Pang Yu, was later arrested and reportedly denied access to essential medication while in custody.

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Pastor Jin Mingri, associated with Beijing’s Zion Church, was arrested in October 2025 during a broader crackdown that reportedly targeted dozens of church members and clergy.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Abbas has spent nearly 3,000 days behind bars, with activists alleging that Chinese authorities targeted her in retaliation for her sister Rushan Abbas’s advocacy work in the United States, as cited by The Epoch Times.

The Senate also unanimously adopted a companion resolution sponsored by Senators Ted Cruz and Dick Durbin.

Cruz condemned the Chinese Communist Party as an authoritarian regime that suppresses dissent and religious liberty. Durbin urged Trump to prioritise the prisoners’ release during talks with Xi, arguing that no individual should face imprisonment for advocating democracy and basic freedoms, as reported by The Epoch Times.

(ANI

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