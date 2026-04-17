“Completely open”: Iran restores Strait of Hormuz access for commercial vessels during Lebanon ceasefire

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Tehran: Tehran has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain “completely open” for the duration of the current cessation of hostilities in Lebanon.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the move, linking maritime access directly to the ongoing truce. “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire,” Araghchi wrote.

https://x.com/i/status/2045121573124759713

Despite the reopening of the vital waterway, the Foreign Minister clarified that certain maritime restrictions remain in place, noting that vessels are required to sail “on the coordinated route as already announced” by Iranian authorities.

The significance of this reopening was further validated by US President Donald Trump, who confirmed via social media that the Strait of Hormuz is “fully open.” Taking to Truth Social, Trump noted, “Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!”

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This development follows the US President’s earlier announcement on Thursday regarding a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel. Highlighting the diplomatic momentum, he indicated that efforts are underway to organise a historic, first-ever meeting between the leadership of both nations.

The cessation of hostilities is considered a central component of broader American initiatives to secure an agreement to end the conflict with Iran. Tehran had reportedly maintained that a Lebanese truce was a prerequisite for any such deal.

According to the US leader, the arrangement to pause combat followed “excellent” telephonic discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

“These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 day ceasefire at 5 P.M. EST,” Trump stated. He further mentioned expectations for both Netanyahu and Aoun to convene at the White House “over the next four or five days” to build upon the temporary truce.

(Source: ANI)