“Committed to increasing number of international students to half a million by 2030”: Russian envoy to India at Indo-Russian Educational summit

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New Delhi : The Russian ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, on Thursday said that Russia is committed to increasing the number of international students in Russia to half a million by 2030. He highlighted Russia’s academic strengths and its expanding global education outreach. In the context of growing bilateral engagement, upcoming events such as the Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026 underscore this commitment to educational collaboration.

Addressing the Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026, Alipov said, “The Russian education system combines renowned scientific schools, rigorous academic standards, practical training and professional relevance in key sectors of the modern world, including engineering, medicine, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, nuclear science, industrial innovation and advanced research in various fields. Today, Russia hosts around 300,000 international students, including nearly 40k from India only.”

He added, “We are committed to increasing the number of international students in Russia to 500,000, half a million by 2030. It is encouraging to witness the steady expansion of academic exchanges and joint research initiatives between our countries. Broader avenues of cooperation create new opportunities for students and for scholars while helping address global challenges and promote innovation.” Notably, the Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026 aims to foster even more such initiatives.

He also said that universities across Russia and India are building dynamic partnerships in various sectors. He added, “Universities across Russia and India are building dynamic partnerships in engineering, economics, governance, medicine and advanced technologies.”

He further underlined institutional collaborations between the two countries. He also welcomed the initiatives of the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan to expand educational cooperation with Russia. This aligns with the core themes of the Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026. The summit prioritizes expanding collaboration.

He said, “We also welcome the productive partnership between Dr. Ambedkar University in Agra and the MGIMO University, which includes student exchanges, internships, and academic collaboration. Among medical institutions, Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University collaborates with IIT Bombay, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, the University of Delhi, and JIS University in medical education, joint research, and academic exchanges. Furthermore, several of these academic initiatives will be showcased during the Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026.”

Kazan Federal University has introduced English-language medical programs and academic mobility initiatives within the framework of the Indian ITEC and GIAN programs. We welcome the initiatives of the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan to expand educational cooperation with Russia. This includes expansion through Russian language programs.” The Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026 also serves as a platform for such international programming and mobility discussions.

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He also highlighted the opening of Russian language centres in various regions of India. “In 2025-26 alone, Russian language centres were opened in Trivandrum, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, while institutions in other Indian states also show a growing interest in such initiatives,” he said. These efforts are expected to be strengthened as a result of the Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026 taking place in New Delhi.

According to the official website, the Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026, currently being held from May 28 to 29 at Le Meridien, Connaught Place, in the capital, is bringing together policymakers, academicians, and institutional leaders from India and Russia. The goal is to strengthen bilateral cooperation in higher education, research, and student mobility.

The website added that the Indo-Russian Education Summit, now in its second edition, has evolved into a major platform for advancing academic collaboration between India and Russia. The 2026 edition is poised to take this cooperation to greater heights.

The summit focuses on strengthening educational ties, expanding higher education opportunities, building industry partnerships, and showcasing innovation in the education sector. It also aims to connect institutions and create pathways for students and scholars across both countries. Clearly, the Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026 plays a vital role in forging these academic links.

(ANI)

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