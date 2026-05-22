‘Cockroach Janta Party’ crosses border, Pakistan joins viral political meme trend

Advertisement

New Delhi: A strange but hilarious social media trend involving “cockroach politics” is now going viral across India and Pakistan.

The trend began in India after parody creator Abhijeet Dipke launched humorous Instagram accounts and memes featuring fictional political groups like the “Cockroach Janta Party.” The content, filled with mock speeches, fake campaigns, and dramatic political-style edits starring cockroaches, quickly became popular online.

Now, the trend has crossed borders, with Pakistani social media users creating their own versions, including a fictional “Cockroach Awami League.” The parody pages imitate real political campaigns using cockroach characters, slogans, and election-style posters.

The trend has exploded online because of its absurd humour and surprisingly detailed edits. Users on both sides of the border have been sharing memes, fake manifestos, and AI-generated campaign videos featuring animated cockroaches giving speeches and asking for votes.

Advertisement

Several users called it “the most unexpected crossover on the internet,” while another joked, “At this point, the cockroaches have better campaigns than real politicians.”

The original parody accounts have now gained lakhs of followers, with videos regularly crossing millions of views. Many people online say the trend became popular because it mixes satire, internet humour, and political parody in a completely unexpected way.

While the content is purely meant for entertainment, the viral trend has once again shown how internet humour can quickly spread across countries and unite people through memes and comedy.

Also Read: Pakistani forces accused after elderly farmer killed in Turbat firing