CNN chief Chris Licht steps down after controversial year

New Delhi: CNN Chief Chris Licht has stepped down, reports said. He was appointed as the head of the channel last year.

Mr Licht was appointed head of the channel last year, when Discovery merged with WarnerMedia, home to CNN, HBO and others.

Chris Licht is resigning as CEO of CNN, it was announced Wednesday morning, after a scathing magazine profile alienated staffers and key senior figures at the network who called for his head. Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s corporate parent, announced Licht’s resignation effective immediately, New York Post reported on Wednesday.

Under Licht, CNN removed Don Lemon and several others, while hosting a very controversial Town Hall with former President Donald Trump.

