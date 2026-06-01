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Dhaka: A major clash broke out between customers and police at Bangladesh’s Islami Bank PLC following the appointment of its chairman. During the clash, the police resorted to heavy force, using tear gas and water cannons, which left several people injured, as clashes erupt in Bangladesh over the incident.

The government of Bangladesh had recently appointed Khurshed Alam, the former Deputy Governor of the central bank, as the chairman of Islami Bank PLC. It is important to note that these recent events, where clashes between groups erupt in Bangladesh, are closely related to this decision. However, the bank’s employees are rejecting this appointment.

They argue that Khurshed Alam, during the tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was the Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank and they accused him of facilitating large-scale money laundering from the bank during that time. The ongoing unrest underscores how easily clashes erupt in Bangladesh when major financial scandals are alleged.

The bank’s employees accuse Khurshed Alam of being involved with a prominent individual, S. Alam, who is alleged to have embezzled large sums of money from the country, and they claim that Khurshed Alam possesses extensive influence, which is one reason why these kinds of clashes erupt in Bangladesh’s banking sector.

Islami Bank PLC is a private bank in Bangladesh operated according to Islamic Sharia principles, and it is believed to have significant influence from the opposition political party, Jamaat-e-Islami. For many observers, political motives are evident whenever clashes erupt in Bangladesh around influential institutions like this one.

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According to the Dhaka Tribune, the police baton-charged and fired tear gas shells to disperse a human chain of the “Conscious Customer Forum” in front of the bank’s head office. This type of response is not uncommon when clashes erupt in Bangladesh between authorities and dissatisfied groups.

The Bangladeshi media outlet further reported that sound grenades and water cannons were fired to disperse the protesters and that several people were reportedly injured, as official response intensifies whenever clashes erupt in Bangladesh during public protests.

Tensions persist in the area as police and the protesters are currently in a face-to-face standoff as of now. With such ongoing unrest, many fear that similar clashes erupt in Bangladesh in the near future if demands are not addressed.

This is a developing story, and more details may emerge as clashes erupt in Bangladesh over the controversy.

(ANI)

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