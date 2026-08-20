Chucky-masked man terrorises pedestrians in US, police launches search operation

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New Delhi: A search operation has been launched by the police for a man wearing a creepy chunky mask has been alleged of scaring pedestrians near City Hall on August 12.

The man is identified as thin male age between 16 to 20 and height around 5’8. He was wearing back clothes and was also carrying a backpack.

As per reports, the young man who was wearing a creepy chunky mask approached at least six people, allegedly scared and threatened them and also recorded the incident on his phone.

During one incident, he followed a 40-year-old woman who was jogging and repeatedly asked her, “Are you ready to die?” The frightened woman who tried to run away from him ended up getting injured in her leg.

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The suspected man in this incident was last seen entering a nearby transport station. Philadelphia Police are examining the CCTV footage of the area and also social media to identify the man.

Authorities have urged people to contact the police if they see someone who match the description as given. They also asked the people to stay away from the man.

The man will be facing charges like threats, assault, harassment and intimidation after he is found by the police.

More details are awaited.