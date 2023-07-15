Chopped finger delivered to French president’s official residence

Paris: The official residence of French President Emmanuel Macron received a chopped finger in a package, the Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed.

The package, containing a piece of a fingertip, was delivered to the Elysee Palace, as per the CNN report.

The report suggested that the fingertip belonged to the sender itself.

Police registered a case for a threat of a crime or offence against an elected official on Monday.

The Elysee is the official residence of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has held office since 2017.