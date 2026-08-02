Chinese researchers tapped OpenAI, Anthropic AI

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China: Chinese military researchers have fed responses from top U.S. AI chatbots-made by OpenAI and Anthropic-into domestic AI models designed for military tasks.

China’s military researchers reportedly employed a technique called ‘model distillation’ whereby information extracted from complex AI models, such as the outputs from chatbots, is fed to train smaller, more specialized systems.

Applications mentioned in the study include use cases in surveillance, drone management and tactical battlefield analysis.

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Both OpenAI and Anthropic prohibit military applications and stated that the reported practice, if confirmed, would violate their policies.

The probe has again raised alarm bells in Washington on the effectiveness of controls over the export of advanced U.S. Technology and escalated the AI arms race between Washington and Beijing.

Beijing, in response, denied any wrongdoing and characterized the U.S. Move as an effort to throttle its technological rise.