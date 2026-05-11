Chinese Media Sees Trump Visit as Opportunity to Stabilize US–China Relations

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Beijing: An editorial published by China Daily on Monday said that the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump to China from May 13 to 15 presents an important opportunity to improve ties between the world’s two largest economies amid growing global uncertainity.

In an editorial titled, “Head-of-state diplomacy opportunity to stabilize and refine China-US relations”, the publication said, “The upcoming visit to China by United States President Donald Trump presents a cherished opportunity to help stabilize and refine China-US relations at a time of growing global uncertainty.”

Referring to talks with President Trump over the phone in February, the editorial noted that the Chinese President Xi Jinping had stressed that “two sides should make this year one of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, while steering the giant ship of China-US relations steadily forward through winds and storms and accomplishing more big things and good things.”

The editorial said Trump’s visit comes as the global economy faces “sluggish growth”, persistent geopolitical tensions and continued pressure on supply chains and financial markets.

“Against this backdrop, closer China-US coordination would help stabilize global expectations, support international markets and reinforce confidence in the global economic recovery,” it stated.

Calling for direct engagement between the two leaders, the editorial said, “It is important for the two leaders to have candid and in-depth face-to-face talks to explore how the two countries can work together to properly address key international and regional issues, and advance practical cooperation, which is not only in line with the common interests of China and the US, but also beneficial to the peace, stability and development of the wider world.”

The editorial acknowledged continued rivalry between Washington and Beijing, including tariff disputes and technology competition, but argued that both economies remain closely interconnected.

“The world’s two largest economies remain deeply embedded in global value chains despite the tariff war, sanctions and ‘de-risking’ moves on the part of the US,” it said, adding that “neither side can escape the costs of economic estrangement.”

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It further said this “creates space for pragmatic negotiation and cooperation,” particularly in areas such as climate governance, artificial intelligence (AI) regulation, anti-narcotics coordination and macroeconomic stabilisation.

At the same time, the editorial emphasised that the Taiwan issue remains central to bilateral relations. “The Taiwan question is not simply one issue among many, but the core of China’s core interests and the most sensitive red line in bilateral relations,” the editorial said.

It added that “respect for the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques is not a negotiable diplomatic preference” but “the indispensable precondition for stable ties.”

Warning against miscalculation, the editorial said, “Managing differences prudently and avoiding miscalculation on the Taiwan question is essential not only for bilateral stability, but also for peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region.”

The editorial argued that stronger communication and cooperation between the United States and China would benefit both countries and the wider world. It said, “A descent into unchecked rivalry between the world’s two largest economies would benefit no one.”

US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the announcement made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday.

In a post on X, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said, “At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15.”

(ANI)