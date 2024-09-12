Chinese man gets 23 teeth extracted and 12 implants in a day, dies of heart attack

Beijing: A Chinese man suffered a heart attack and dies after a major dental procedure, in which 23 teeth were extracted and 12 implants were inserted on the same day.

According to the South China Morning Post, a man surnamed Huang, underwent an extensive dental procedure on August 14 at Yongkang Deway Dental Hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province.

The case was brought to light through an online post by his daughter Shu on September 2.

In her post, the daughter said that her father underwent a gruelling dental procedure at Yongkang Deway Dental Hospital on August 14.

And in the consent form, the surgeon used the “immediate restoration” method, in which he extracted his 23 teeth and placed 12 implants in one procedure.

The surgeon, surnamed Yuan, has five years experience and specialises in root canal treatment, impacted wisdom tooth extraction, and complete dentures.

On August 28, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died.