Chinese Mainland Reports 8 New Imported Covid Cases, Tally Rises To 5,262

By WCE 1

Beijing: The Chinese mainland reported eight new imported Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 5,262, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, two each were reported in Shanghai and Sichuan, and one each in Tianjin, Henan, Guangdong and Shaanxi, Xinhua news agency reported citing the health commission.

Of the imported cases, 5,098 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 164 remained hospitalised, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases

You might also like
World

PM Modi Visits ‘Bangabandhu-Bapu’ Digital Exhibition Along With His…

World

Pakistan Apex Court Finds Entire Evidence In Daniel Pearl Case Doubtful

World

Germany To Makes Covid-19 Test Mandatory For All Air Travellers

World

111 People Died From Winter Storm That Hit Texas

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.