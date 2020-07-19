Beijing: Chinese health authority said on Sunday that it received reports of 16 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, of which 13 were domestically transmitted.

All domestically-transmitted cases were reported in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

No deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, according to the commission.

(Inputs from IANS)