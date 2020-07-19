china coronavirus update
Image Credit : IANS

Chinese mainland reports 16 new Covid-19 cases including 13 in Beijing

By KalingaTV Bureau

Beijing: Chinese health authority said on Sunday that it received reports of 16 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, of which 13 were domestically transmitted.

All domestically-transmitted cases were reported in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

No deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, according to the commission.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
World

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says 25mn Iranians infected with COVID-19

World

BBC, Guardian announce job cuts as Corona hits news biz

World

US civil rights icon John Lewis passes away

World

US COVID-19 cases soar over 3.6 million, death toll reaches 139,175

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.