China Coronavirus
coronavirus (Xinhua/Xiong Qi/IANS)

Chinese mainland reports 101 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Beijing: Chinese health authority said on Wednesday that it received reports of 101 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, including 98 locally-transmitted cases and three imported ones.

Eighty-nine of the 98 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, eight in Liaoning Province, and one in Beijing Municipality, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

