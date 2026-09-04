Chinese entrepreneur charges ₹4,200 to scratch itches

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China: An unusual business idea in China has turned an everyday need, like the relief of scratching an itch, into a money making venture by 32-year-old entrepreneur Zhang Xiaoqiao.

The two branches of his brand Suma offer services, where customers can pay to have staff scratch various parts of their body that itch.

While customers lie on beds in a setting like that of a massage parlour, the hired trained staff use specially constructed pointed nails to mildly scratch their customer.

Customers can avail the service for 300 yuan (about 4,200), which lasts for an hour at a time and promises a host of benefits such as reduction of stress, improvement of sleep, among other relaxed feelings.

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Zhang stated his two establishments bring in an estimated 100,000 yuan (approx. 714 lakh) in gross monthly revenue and have passed the break-even threshold.

Men were rumored to be about 70% of his clientele. Social media with an image of a woman scratching her husband’s back is what prompted this business idea, along with personal memories of Zhang’s father scratching his back when he was a child to help him sleep.

He plans to grow Suma to about 100 establishments throughout China.