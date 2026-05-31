China’s Uyghur Policy Faces Global Criticism Amid Fresh Allegations of Repression

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Munich: The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting a series of international engagements aimed at exposing what it describes as China’s ongoing repression of Uyghurs, intensifying global attention on China’s policies in East Turkistan.

A coalition of 20 Uyghur organisations and Turkish solidarity groups has strongly condemned a recent visit by Chinese Consul General Wei Xiaodong to Istanbul’s Kucukcekmece Municipality.

The groups accused the diplomat of promoting China’s narrative on East Turkistan and attempting to exert political influence in a district home to a significant Uyghur diaspora. In a joint statement, they described the visit as an example of China’s growing campaign of transnational repression and called on Turkish authorities to closely monitor Chinese diplomatic activities.

The criticism comes as Uyghur advocacy groups report a surge in phishing attacks, impersonation attempts, and disinformation campaigns targeting activists and organisations ahead of the International Uyghur Forum 2026. WUC and the Uyghur Center for Democracy and Human Rights said the attacks appear aimed at intimidating Uyghur leaders and disrupting international efforts to raise awareness about what they describe as the Chinese government’s genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples.

Despite ongoing challenges, the WUC used the occasion of Eid al-Adha to express solidarity with Uyghur communities worldwide. The organisation noted that many Uyghurs remain separated from relatives in East Turkistan and urged governments and civil society groups to stand with Uyghur Muslims facing continued restrictions on religious and cultural freedoms.

Advocacy efforts also continued in Washington, where WUC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas joined other Uyghur representatives in meetings with officials at the U.S. Department of State. Discussions focused on allegations of genocide and the increasing reach of China’s transnational repression.

While China continues to deny allegations of abuse and insists its policies promote security and stability, rights groups warn that Uyghur identity and culture remain under severe threat.

China’s expanding campaign against Uyghurs faces global pushback amid new allegations of repression

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Munich [Germany] May 31 (ANI) The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting a series of international engagements aimed at exposing what it describes as China’s ongoing repression of Uyghurs, intensifying global attention on China’s policies in East Turkistan.

A coalition of 20 Uyghur organisations and Turkish solidarity groups has strongly condemned a recent visit by Chinese Consul General Wei Xiaodong to Istanbul’s Kucukcekmece Municipality. The groups accused the diplomat of promoting China’s narrative on East Turkistan and attempting to exert political influence in a district home to a significant Uyghur diaspora. In a joint statement, they described the visit as an example of China’s growing campaign of transnational repression and called on Turkish authorities to closely monitor Chinese diplomatic activities.

The criticism comes as Uyghur advocacy groups report a surge in phishing attacks, impersonation attempts, and disinformation campaigns targeting activists and organisations ahead of the International Uyghur Forum 2026. WUC and the Uyghur Center for Democracy and Human Rights said the attacks appear aimed at intimidating Uyghur leaders and disrupting international efforts to raise awareness about what they describe as the Chinese government’s genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples.

Despite ongoing challenges, the WUC used the occasion of Eid al-Adha to express solidarity with Uyghur communities worldwide. The organisation noted that many Uyghurs remain separated from relatives in East Turkistan and urged governments and civil society groups to stand with Uyghur Muslims facing continued restrictions on religious and cultural freedoms.

Advocacy efforts also continued in Washington, where WUC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas joined other Uyghur representatives in meetings with officials at the U.S. Department of State. Discussions focused on allegations of genocide and the increasing reach of China’s transnational repression.

While China continues to deny allegations of abuse and insists its policies promote security and stability, rights groups warn that Uyghur identity and culture remain under severe threat.

(ANI)

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