China Warns US To Stop Bullying, Threatens To Take Action Over TikTok, WeChat Ban

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sanghai: China on Saturday accused the United States of “bullying” and has threatened to take countermeasures after US President Donald Trump ordered a ban of the Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat from Sunday citing national security concerns across the country.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce made a statement that China urges the US to abandon bullying, cease its wrongful actions and earnestly maintain fair and transparent international rules and order.

The statement further continued that if the US insists on going its own way, China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

The US made announcement of banning the two Chinese apps on Friday, citing national security grounds.

The order stated that US TikTok users will be banned from installing updates and WeChat app would will stop working from Sunday.

