China warns Nepal of fresh major flood risk from lake outburst upstream of Lhende River; NDRRMA urges “necessary caution”

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Kathmandu: Nepal on Thursday has been warned of the risk of another major flood in the Bhotekoshi River after a lake formed upstream following an obstruction in the upper course of the river system in Lhende River, with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) urging people and all concerned agencies in downstream areas to “exercise necessary caution” and remain highly vigilant.

According to a special notice issued by Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology’s Flood Forecasting Division, information received from China through Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the river was blocked at the site where a devastating flash flood occurred on Wednesday, resulting in the formation of a lake.

The notice said the lake is continuing to rise and there is a risk of an outburst.

“In view of this situation, until further notice is issued, residents of the lower banks of the Bhotekoshi River, passengers, rescuers engaged in rescue operations and all concerned are requested to exercise special caution and stay in safe places away from the river banks and risky areas,” the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said in the notice.

Following the warning, NDRRMA said the flow of the Lhende River has been obstructed in the area approximately 18 kilometres upstream of the Rasuwagadhi border, resulting in the formation of a lake covering around 0.11 square kilometres.

“As there remains a risk of another major flood, all concerned parties in the lower coastal areas are urged to exercise necessary caution and remain highly vigilant,” NDRRMA said.

The warning comes a day after devastating floods swept through Nepal’s Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border in the country’s Rasuwagadhi district and other parts of Nepal, causing extensive loss of life and damage to settlements and critical infrastructure.

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According to The Kathmandu Post, the death toll from Wednesday’s devastating flood had risen to 359 by 5 PM (local time) on Thursday, with bodies recovered from Nepal’s eight districts.

Nepal Police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle confirmed the revised death toll to The Kathmandu Post.

The latest figures showed 17 bodies recovered in Rasuwa, 28 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 132 in Chitwan, 30 in Gorkha, 22 in Tanahun, 82 in Nawalparasi East and 15 in Nawalparasi West, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Police and other security agencies are continuing search and rescue operations across the flood-affected districts while evacuating families from areas facing the risk of further flooding.

Authorities are also working with local officials and residents to search for missing people and clear roads blocked by debris and flood damage.

The floods swept through Rasuwa and other districts before surging downstream along the Trishuli and Narayani river systems, damaging settlements, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

(Source: ANI)