China to hold high-level Security Council meeting on May 26

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Beijing: As the rotating president of the United Nations Security Council for May, China will hold a Security Council high-level meeting on May 26, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has informed.

The theme of this meeting is “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centered International System.”

In a post on X, China MFA Spokesperson said, “As the rotating president of the UN Security Council for May, China will hold a Security Council high-level meeting on May 26. The theme of this meeting is “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centered International System.”

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting in New York. He will also attend the meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Governance in New York on May 28, and will have meetings with the UN Secretary General and the foreign ministers from other countries, the spokesperson added.

At the invitation of Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Canada from May 28 to 30.

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During a Regular Press Conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun on May 22, said, “Today’s world is witnessing accelerating transformations unseen in a century, interwoven reforms and turbulence, and incessant wars and conflicts. The international system with the UN at its core faces unprecedented blows and challenges.”

As the rotating chair of the Security Council for May, China said it will focus on issues of extensive interest in the international community, including the relevance of the UN Charter in our times, observing and practising the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and enhancing the authority and efficacy of the UN and its Security Council.

The meeting will be chaired by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and open to all member states of the UN. Foreign ministers and high-level representatives of multiple countries have confirmed their attendance, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief the event.

(ANI)

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