China says it will ‘properly handle differences’ with India ahead of Modi-Xi meet

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China: China has urged both countries to communicate more effectively and expand cooperation between them with the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping for his bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 18th BRICS Summit.

Xu Feihong, Chinese ambassador, said Beijing hoped India would “correctly manage differences between the two sides in a proactive, prudent and constructive manner”.

The envoy also called China and India neighbours and partners, who must move toward each other for win-win cooperation and mutual development.

His trip has marked his first visit to India after almost seven years.

The visit came amid the push from both sides to improve and stabilize the India-China relationship.

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After their border dispute and standoff in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, the two leaders have managed to meet three times each in consecutive years.

In 2024 met in Kazan, whereas 2025 in Tianjin; in addition to this Xi’s meeting with Modi is a symbol of growing efforts on the part of both leaderships to foster peace along the border and balance the trad.

It also broadens cooperation, although fundamental problems and disagreements do exist between the two sides.

The Foreign Ministry in China said they also expect dialogue and cooperation with India during Xi’s visit to New Delhi for the 12th to 13th September BRICS Summit.